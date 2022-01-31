These four pups have some very relatable problems that lots of dog parents face. Good thing we at Daily Paws have an expert who can help.

Badminster Dog Show on SNL: How We'd Help the Troubled Dogs in This Hilarious Skit

The dogs at the 28th Annual Badminster Dog Show on Saturday Night Live—a Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show spoof that got its own skit this weekend—are not in good shape.

These pups with their behavioral and health problems are (barely) exaggerated, but they do remind us of the tribulations that lots of us face with our own dogs. Like, haven't we all tried our utmost to beg an uncooperative dog to take a few steps?

That's the issue facing one dog—Blueberry—who represents the "non-walking group" in the Badminster show, hosted by Judas Chrysler (host William Defoe) and Miriam Jeans (Aidy Bryant). They narrate the action as each of the four dogs are evaluated on how comically "bad" they are.

Even though these dogs do have some quite relatable problems, we wouldn't call them bad. That's why we're here, with the help of Daily Paws Pet Health and Behavior Editor Jenna Stregowski, RVT, to let you know how we would help these troubled pups.

Luna

Issue: This sweater-clad dog, representing the "shaky dog group," hates noises, including beeping, fireworks, and the sound Netflix makes when you open the app. (To be fair, that sound always seems set to a much higher volume than it should be.)

Stregowski says: Being afraid of noises is a hard issue to tackle, but some dogs benefit from having a safe space, which Luna reportedly has behind the toilet.

"Some dogs respond to desensitization and counterconditioning. The best place to start getting help for your dog is through your veterinarian or a certified animal behavior professional," Stregowski says.

Pigeon

Issue: Called a "sexual predator" by Chrysler, we can assume this beagle humps a lot.

Stregowski says: This is not always a reproductive behavior; sometimes humping can indicate excitement or stress. So we'd tell Pigeon's owner to try to figure out why he's doing it. If it happens during play and the other dog doesn't seem to mind, then it's probably harmless.

"However, some dogs react poorly to being humped. It's best to redirect dogs from humping by using toys or games. A certified dog trainer or behaviorist can also help here," Stregowski says.

Blueberry

Issue: Won't walk. So much so that she grounded a flight.

Stregowski says: Blueberry, a dachshund by the looks of her, is a puppy, and teaching them to walk can be difficult, especially on a leash. Thankfully, you can teach your puppy to walk on a leash using positive reinforcement training. Additionally, you'll want to keep your pup's nails trimmed.

"Also, some dogs have trouble on slick surfaces and will resist walking. These dogs can benefit from mats or rugs to help with traction," Stregowski says.

Gizmo

Issue: Just so many health issues—problems with his feet, anal glands, skin, brain, and allergies—plus a reproductive organ that is too big and sometimes needs to be "reinserted."

Stregowski says: Poor Gizmo is a "frequent flyer" in the veterinary world, either with inherited health problems or ones he's developed over his lifetime. The penis issue is actually not something made up by the SNL writers, it's called paraphimosis. So he needs regular, quality vet care along with a human who has time to care for him at home.

"Owners with dogs like Gizmo will want to find a trusted veterinarian with whom they can communicate regularly," Stregowski says.