Amazon’s New Series ‘The Pack’ Starring Lindsey Vonn Has Been Canceled

It has been confirmed the adventure series will not be renewed.

First premiering in November of 2020, The Pack, an adventure series taking dogs and their humans across the world to take part in a variety of team challenges, will not be returning for a second season.

"We can confirm that The Pack is not going forward with a season 2," a representative from Amazon Studios told Daily Paws.

The cancellation comes amid some controversy. While there has been speculation that the show was canceled because of PETA's condemnation over some leaked behind-the-scenes videos published by The Wrap, Amazon Studios does not confirm that was the reasoning behind the decision.

"Like a lot of series over the past year, the [COVID-19] pandemic did have an impact on our plans," the Amazon Studios representative said. "There is no connection between PETA and the show not coming back."

The video footage shared in The Wrap's coverage shows dogs dangling from a harness attached to their human owners while rappelling down a waterfall.

PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange told PEOPLE, "Dogs rely on us for everything, including their protection, and anyone who cares about them can breathe a sigh of relief now that The Pack won't be dangling any more dogs over waterfalls."

According to an initial press release from Amazon Studios about the show, "In each locale, the human and dog duos will face fun and exciting challenges, designed in concert with a team of accredited veterinarians and certified dog experts that also accompany the group on their exciting journey, making sure it is a positive experience for everyone."

Part of the show's format featured asides from the team of experts on training and safety protocols that took place ahead of each challenge. Regarding safety, executive producer Jay Bienstock told Variety, "The dog safety team had 'absolute power.' If dog safety said, 'Stop this,' we would stop."

Mark LeBlanc and his border collie partner Ace won season 1 on The Pack, and the $500,000 prize and $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice that came with the title. LeBlanc presented the donation to Best Friends Animal Society in December 2020, saying he's passionate about the organization's mission and wants to see the euthanization of shelter animals come to an end.