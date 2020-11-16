Albright’s Raw Dog Food is recalling some of its chicken-flavored food because it could be contaminated with salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday.

The Indiana-based company is recalling 67 cases of its Chicken Recipe for Dogs. According to the FDA, each roll of the affected food has “Lot number C000185, Best By 19 May 2021” printed on it. Albright’s allocated the frozen food to its distributors from July 8 to Aug. 27.

The chicken food has been distributed in California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. It was sent to retailers and directly to customers’ homes. Because it’s a frozen food, people might still have some of it in their freezers. If so, the FDA recommends returning it to the retailer for a refund.

So far, one animal illness has been attributed to the food, the FDA says. A test from the regulators detected the salmonella and Albright’s stopped distributing the batch of food in which the bacteria was found. The bacteria was confined to that one batch, the FDA adds.

Salmonella is an odorless, tasteless bacteria that causes food-related illnesses. Pets who ingest the bacteria might suffer from lethargy or have diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting, the FDA says. However, some pets only experience a decreased appetite and abdominal pain.

While your dog might not experience worrisome symptoms, the FDA warns that he could still carry the bacteria and infect other pets or humans.

The bacteria can also cause similar problems for humans who handle the contaminated food, especially for those who don’t wash their hands thoroughly after touching it.