Pets on Poshmark: You Can Now Buy and Sell Pet Items on the Online Retailer
Thrifty and trendy pet owners, rejoice!
The secondhand shopping platform Poshmark allows users to buy and sell a wide range of everyday items, from clothing to home decor. While users have been selling leashes and doggie sweaters for a while on Poshmark, the company had never designated an official pet category, or released any policy on the sale of pet items—that is, until now.
The brand has made the move to officially allow buying and selling of pet items, complete with an entire pet shopping category. Poshmark's popular virtual marketplace now allows users to buy and sell a wide variety of pet items for dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles, and other small pets. The brand announced their new pet-friendly move with an adorable Instagram video where two furry friends chat about what they hope their owners will buy them.
Newly approved items include bedding, bowls and feeders, carriers, crates, clothing and accessories, grooming items, toys, and so much more. Whether you need a new heating lamp for your lizard or you have a few dog sweaters you've been meaning to sell, Poshmark has it covered.
Because Poshmark allows users to buy and sell among one another and many items are sold used, the company has put health and safety limitations in place. Poshmark will not allow the buying or selling of animals or pet food, and all used items are required to be thoroughly sanitized before shipping. Poshmark's Pet section is already up and running, with tons of great finds like designer doggie bandanas, cozy cat beds, pet travel items, and more. Items for sale range from handmade pet accessories to gently-used name brand pet gear—you're sure to find something fabulous for any pet.