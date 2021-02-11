The secondhand shopping platform Poshmark allows users to buy and sell a wide range of everyday items, from clothing to home decor. While users have been selling leashes and doggie sweaters for a while on Poshmark, the company had never designated an official pet category, or released any policy on the sale of pet items—that is, until now.

The brand has made the move to officially allow buying and selling of pet items, complete with an entire pet shopping category. Poshmark's popular virtual marketplace now allows users to buy and sell a wide variety of pet items for dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles, and other small pets. The brand announced their new pet-friendly move with an adorable Instagram video where two furry friends chat about what they hope their owners will buy them.

Newly approved items include bedding, bowls and feeders, carriers, crates, clothing and accessories, grooming items, toys, and so much more. Whether you need a new heating lamp for your lizard or you have a few dog sweaters you've been meaning to sell, Poshmark has it covered.