Women-Owned Pet Businesses With All the Style, Purpose, and Innovation We Love

On International Women’s Day and every other day of the year, we celebrate these savvy female-led companies that provide everything we need to give our favorite furballs the very best.

Women-owned pet businesses respond quickly to the needs of the modern pet parent, and they cover a wide range of goods and services. For example, consider the recipients of Pet Age's 2021 Women of Influence Awards: Nina Leigh Kruger, the current CEO and president of Nestlé Purina PetCare for the Americas and Jolanda van der Basch, co-founder of Only an Ocean, a product resource site for pet retailers and distributors.



From the corporate halls to the niche startups, we all benefit from the efforts of hundreds of other aspirational women influencing the way we care for—and okay, maybe even spoil!—our best furry friends. Show these women-owned pet businesses some love this International Women's Day and Women's History Month (and beyond!).

Apparel

Everything you could possibly imagine for your stylish pet can be found through these fashion-forward companies.

&Mutts.Co

Animal lover Winnie Goh first fell in love with the cuteness of a dog bandana and started sewing them for friends and coworkers. Now her company, &Mutts.Co, offers bandanas, bows, matching pet mom flare, and more.

Algo Wasi

Patricia Queirolo used inspiration from her native Peru to tap into the native artistry of Andean weavers and create doggie sweaters and ponchos of organic cotton and alpaca fiber to create Alqo Wasi. Sometimes, there are even hooman wearables, too! "Alqo wasi" means "dog home" in Quechua, the Incan language.

Gnocchi and Goma

A pair of French bulldogs named Gnocchi and Goma inspired their pet parent, Daniella, to design adorable pup pullovers, cooling "snoods," personalized tees, and other goods that radiate four-pawed style (named after them, of course).

Paco and Lucia

Whether your pup needs a reflective suit for cold weather or a snazzy lil' tee to cozy up in by the fire, sisters Alejandra and Pauline Martinez design and source top canine fashion for Paco and Lucia. A portion of each sale also benefits various rescue organizations.

More women-owned pet apparel companies to consider:

Food and Treats

Cats and dogs are living well with tasty options like these from such clever women!

Dr. Becker's Bites

Author Karen Becker, DVM, CVH, CVA, CCRT, knows a thing or two about keeping dogs healthy. Dr. Becker's Bites is a family business intended to provide 100-percent organic, non-GMO, all U.S.-sourced, human-grade meat treats. Recipes are developed by her mom, Jeannine.

Woofboard

Is Woofboard the most creative business idea ever? We think so! Lynna Choi (with the help of her dog, Puck) creates the most amazing barkcuterie boards for all of our pet celebration needs, including birthdays, gotcha days, and more. With nationwide shipping, you'll never be without the perfect pet gift.

Additional nom-nom worthy pet food and treat businesses run by women:

Gear and Supplies

Cat Cave

What kitty wouldn't want to get super-snuggly in a hand-crafted woolen cave made with organic, ethically sourced wool? That's exactly what Cat Cave founder Holly Hudson thought when she guided her family to make adorable cat nooks. As a feel-good buy bonus, the Nepalese women who do the hand-felting receive 200 percent the average wage in their community.

Dexy Paws

Canine CEO Dexter stamps his paw of approval on Dexy Paws founder Kourtney Russiani's selection of eye-catching leashes, furniture, treats, and more. So they must be good! A percentage of each purchase benefits the Toronto Humane Society, too.

Fable

Sophie Bakalar and her brother, Jeremy, created Fable with specific protocols to ensure the safety of their custom-designed pet products. The line includes the innovative Falcon Toy for interactive play or focused quiet time, a variety of furniture, and other must-have items.

Hauspanther

For owner Kate Benjamin, the purpose of Hauspanther is reflected in the mission statement: "Making the world a better place for cats and the people who love them, one scratching post at a time." Her company features interesting products for both cats and cat-loving people, donates to various charities, and also allows new designers to submit their creations.

Wondercide

When her Akita and husky mix, Luna, became seriously ill from flea and tick sprays and pest control products used in quarterly lawn services, founder and CEO Stephanie Boone knew there had to be a better way. Leaping from a stall at a farmers' market to an appearance on Shark Tank, Wondercide creates all-natural, plant-based, pest-control products thst focus on the health of both animal and human families.

More female-led pet gear and supply companies we love:

Services

How I Met My Dog

The prevailing motto of this insightful company is "Don't just adopt a dog, adopt your dog." Founders Mary Ann Zeman, Jodi Andersen, and Sharon Mosse use their powers in dog training, animal behavior, and business to help match prospective pet parents with their canine soulmates.

Lending a Paw

When entrepreneur Kiley Ossello realized how challenging it was to manage the logistics of having pooches in weddings at her own nuptials, this sparked an idea. Now she offers a range of services with Lending a Paw and can be used for weddings and other big events like proposals, photo sessions, and more.