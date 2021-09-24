Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In addition to free treats from Full Moon, contest winners will receive custom pumpkin-carving stencils of their pets' face. So cute!

Here's How to Turn All Those Instagram Posts of Your Pup into Free Dog Treats

Instagram account dedicated to pictures of your dog? Check. Halloween costume for your dog? Check. More treats for your dog than yourself in the pantry? Check. Stencil of your dog's face to carve into a pumpkin? That's next on the to-do list.

To help everyone out on the quest to make our dogs the star of the show, the dog treat brand Full Moon is hosting their first-ever Pup-O'-Lantern Sweepstakes, and one of the prizes is a custom stencil of your pet's face perfect for carving or painting your pumpkins. All you have to do to win is post a picture of your dog on Instagram (a hard sacrifice to make, we know).

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 21 and running through Monday, Sept. 27, dog parents can enter the Pup-O'-Lantern Sweepstakes for a chance to win by posting a picture of their dog on Instagram, tagging @FullMoonPet and using the hashtags #FullMoonPetPumpkin and #sweepstakes. One hundred lucky winners will receive a prize pack featuring a custom stencil of their dog, a bag each of their chicken jerky and beef jerky dog treats.

In a press release, Full Moon's founder Ryan Perdue says the company "[knows] how much owners care for their dogs and want to celebrate their pet."