10 Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Pet Brands That Are Making the Planet a Better Place

Your pee-pad game will never be the same, thanks to the ingenious Bark Potty—a sustainable alternative to your run-of-the-mill pee pad made with plastic. It is made with real bark and actually neutralizes odors for up to four weeks at a time. "I think that was one of the most amazing 'a-ha' moments I had when we were testing it," Bark Potty CEO & Founder Natalie Youn tells Daily Paws. "I know that many of our customers place their potty indoors because of apartment living, and smell is a big issue with potty solutions. So not having odor even after weeks of use was a huge win."