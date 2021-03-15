Chewy Launches New Disney Pet Collection

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Calling all Disney-obsessed pet lovers!

Chewy just dropped The Disney Collection, a new, exclusive product line featuring over 400 themed dog and cat toys, leashes, collars, beds, and more—so now you can share your Disney obsession with your favorite furry friend.

Not only does the new product line feature classic Disney characters like Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald Duck, along with favorite movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Lion King, and The Little Mermaid. But they're also bringing us products inspired by the beloved characters and stories of Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar, too. Hi, Baby Yoda pet bed!

The magic of Disney is brought to life through each franchise collection. Your cat can chase Mike Wazowski and Sulley, hunt Stormtrooper plush mice, bat Ironman across the floor, then snuggle up in a Minnie-themed covered bed.

Outfit your super pup with a Captain Marvel collar, then play fetch with Captain America's shield, or give them a mental challenge with the Pumbaa hide-and-seek plush puzzle toy. Your dog can even channel his dark side with a Darth Vader hoodie or snuggle up in Toy Story-themed pajamas.

According to Chewy, the Disney Collection is all about joy and the shared connection between you and your pet. No matter if you love Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar or classic Disney characters and stories, you're sure to find something you and your furry companions will love and enjoy together.