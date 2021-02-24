With a tagline that boasts this brand as "the official streetwear brand for dogs," it's no surprise Los Angeles' Fresh Pawz has pretty much everything you can ask for when it comes to dog apparel: leashes, harnesses, raincoats, and even The Office-themed sweaters. Fresh Pawz partners with the NBA and MLB so you and your pup can support your team, and if you're a sneakerhead who wants your dog to match your Yeezys—they have you covered there, too. Five percent of every Fresh Paws purchase goes to the Petfinder Foundation, which works to keep pets from being euthanized.