We want nothing but the best for our pets, so if you're in the market for some new pet accessories or ways to boost your four-legged family member's health, there are some amazing businesses out there to help your pup or kitten live their best life. Here at Daily Paws, we're always looking out for the latest and greatest additions to the pet community—and these Asian- and South Asian-owned, women-owned businesses stand out from the pack.
From the cutest dog sweatshirts to probiotic-boosting supplements and kibble toppers, you can keep your favorite furry friend in his or her best shape while supporting the Asian community, too.
If you're looking for some truly show stopping styles for your doggo look no further than Little Beast, NYC-based founders Jisu Kim and Lys Bui's curated collection for utterly stylish pets. Whether your four-legged friend's style fits a bright knit turtleneck or a relaxed, tie dye hoodie, Little Beast is there to help your pup's personality shine! Both Kim and Bui have roots in the art world, so it makes sense that they partner with artists to create fashion statements as unique as your canine companion.
Ashley Paguyo and her husband Ahmed El Shourbagy wanted to build a community around the simple idea that dogs are deserving, so they launched Lucy & Co. With our pups as our best friends, siblings, and sometimes only children, they have a collection of leashes, harnesses, and waste bags inspired by their own 10-year-old pug-Boston terrier mix, Lucy. What's more? They've donated hundreds of bandanas and leashes to rescue organizations and shelters to help keep those pups looking their best—and ready for adoption.
From water-resistant pet beds to USDA-certified organic pet treats, Minali Chatani founded Wild One (alongside co-founders Adam Danker-Feldman, Bill Wells, and Veronica Becchetti) to supply design-savvy, health-focused accessories and treats to meet the needs of pet parents looking for supplies that had function and form. Chatani lives in New York with her rescue cat Otis, but also fosters animals through the Badass Brooklyn Animal Rescue, in addition to working with one rescue animal each week via Wild One. Whether you're in the market for a pet carrier that converts into a plush canopy bed or some new plant-based treats, you can feel good about giving back—a portion of every Wild One purchase helps 52 pets find their forever homes each year.
When Pebble co-founder Nayoung Susie Kim first adopted her pup Wiggles, she couldn't stand how expensive pet supplements were—especially since she worked in drug manufacturing and knew exactly what went into making those supplements. So she teamed up with Dr. Kate Mezan, a vet and dog mom who also wanted to make pet health accessible and affordable for every pet that needs a little extra TLC, and Pebble was born. From probiotics to joint health and omega 3 supplements, each product is under $25. Score!
Self-described diehard dog lovers and Heed Foods founders Rei Kawano Suliawan & Melanie Han wanted better food for their pups and were frustrated by the lack of transparency and ingredient integrity in the dog food industry. So they teamed up with canine microbiologists and animal nutritionists to create a line of high quality, healthy kibble options for your favorite furry family member. Whether you're looking for a new kibble or some super scrumptious toppings to add to your pet's dinner bowl, Heed Foods sources real ingredients from domestic sources—and they share all of that information on their website, so you're not left wondering what's actually in your pet's bowl.
Founded by Korean American Gina Boehler, Korean K9 Rescue is a non-profit organization that rescues dogs from dog meat farms, high kill shelters, and puppy mills. They have locations in Queens, N.Y., New York, and South Korea, and 1,200 dogs are rescued and successfully adopted through the organization each year.
Know an entrepreneur that should be on the list? Message us on Instagram at @DailyPaws and we'll make sure they're added to our lineup!