From water-resistant pet beds to USDA-certified organic pet treats, Minali Chatani founded Wild One (alongside co-founders Adam Danker-Feldman, Bill Wells, and Veronica Becchetti) to supply design-savvy, health-focused accessories and treats to meet the needs of pet parents looking for supplies that had function and form. Chatani lives in New York with her rescue cat Otis, but also fosters animals through the Badass Brooklyn Animal Rescue, in addition to working with one rescue animal each week via Wild One. Whether you're in the market for a pet carrier that converts into a plush canopy bed or some new plant-based treats, you can feel good about giving back—a portion of every Wild One purchase helps 52 pets find their forever homes each year.