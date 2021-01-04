Pet Businesses

Most Recent

Meet Normer Adams, the Hero Tree Climber Behind ‘Cat Man Do’ Cat Rescue in Georgia

Meet Normer Adams, the Hero Tree Climber Behind ‘Cat Man Do’ Cat Rescue in Georgia

Some heroes wear a harness and helmet.
Lawsuit: Earth Animal Uses Rawhide in Chews, Even Though It Claims the Opposite

Lawsuit: Earth Animal Uses Rawhide in Chews, Even Though It Claims the Opposite

 There’s already contention on whether to allow your dog to chew rawhide.
This Company Will Pay You to Make TikToks of Your Dog

This Company Will Pay You to Make TikToks of Your Dog

It's time to finally make your dog internet famous.
Petco to Stop Selling Electronic Shock Collars, Encourages 'Fear'-Free Training Methods

Petco to Stop Selling Electronic Shock Collars, Encourages 'Fear'-Free Training Methods

"Shock collars have been shown to increase fear, anxiety, and stress in dogs," Petco CEO Ron Coughlin explained
Hoping to Cut Off Puppy Mills, California Law Bans Pet Store Sale of Dogs, Cats

Hoping to Cut Off Puppy Mills, California Law Bans Pet Store Sale of Dogs, Cats

The governor signed the bill into law over the weekend.
Even a Pandemic Isn’t Stopping the Kid Behind ‘I’ve Pet That Dog’

Even a Pandemic Isn’t Stopping the Kid Behind ‘I’ve Pet That Dog’

Thankfully, no pandemic can stop Gideon Kidd from sharing his love of dogs.

More Pet Businesses

Chilean Barrel Maker Trains Dogs to Sniff out Tainted Wine

Chilean Barrel Maker Trains Dogs to Sniff out Tainted Wine

"Their sense of smell is extremely reliable and rarely ever misses," a spokesperson said.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com