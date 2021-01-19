A bullet shattered one of his vertebrae, but surgeons were able to save the German shepherd's life. Thankfully, he's now at home looking at an early retirement.

A Washington K-9 officer who was shot on duty last week was treated to a festive welcome-home celebration Monday after surgeons saved his life.

Arlo, a K-9 officer with the Thurston County sheriff's office who you might know from his popular TikTok account, was shot twice Wednesday when he and his handler were involved in a shooting with a suspect, authorities said.

After receiving initial treatment in Washington, the dog was taken to Oregon State University's Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine for surgery. KGW8 reports that Arlo had only a 60 percent chance of survival after the bullets shattered his C6 vertebrae, lodged near his spine, and injured one of his legs.

"It's a miracle that Arlo's still alive," orthopedic veterinary surgeon Jen Warnock told KGW8. "... The bullet missed an artery that would've killed him by a millimeter; it could've destroyed his carotid artery. He's unlucky but lucky at the same time."

Warnock was the surgeon who repaired the damage to Arlo's vertebrae. She told KGW8 that the shoulder where the bullet did the most damage is where he's weakest, but by Sunday he was outside and completing physical therapy.

Monday was the happiest day, however, because Arlo got to go home. In a video posted to Facebook, officers lined the entryway of the hospital to see him limp out of the hospital, offering him a soft chorus of "good boy."

Officers and firefighters, presumably from nearby jurisdictions, stopped on highway overpasses to offer tributes to the 3-year-old German shepherd as his car drove on the highway under them. He arrived home to even more fanfare, plenty of first responders were there to welcome him back with flashing lights and a celebratory "Welcome Home, Arlo" sign in his front yard.

So far, a GoFundMe page has raised more than $73,000 to help pay for Arlo's medical bills. (The Thurston County K-9 program is funded through donations.)

"K-9 Arlo and I can't express the amount of gratitude we have for everyone that has helped us with this journey," Deputy Tyler Turpin, his handler, wrote on TikTok. "I'm not embarrassed to tell you that I've cried so much."

The pup has more than 1.2 million followers on the video-sharing app, and the most recent posts about his recovery have each received millions of views. Arlo earned his K-9 certification in 2019.