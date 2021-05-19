Hero Great Dane Named Mia Saves Owner From Rattlesnake

Great Danes are often referred to as gentle giants, filled with loyal devotion to their human and fellow pet families. With this kind of love, even a deadly rattlesnake's strike couldn't keep Mia, a 3 year old black and white Great Dane, from protecting her owner, Megan Montano, and Chihuahua brother, Rebel.

A day in early May seemed like any other for Montano as she returned to her Oceanside, Calif., home at lunchtime to give her pups a romp break outdoors. She opened a door to the back patio and bent down to put a leash on Rebel. Suddenly, she felt Mia pushing behind her, then up against her left side. In a flash, the Great Dane made a little noise and backed up—that's when Montano said she saw a snake, nearly 2 feet long, coiled up by the edge of the house.

"I think she thought it was an intruder and was going to probably push it out," Montano told ABC 10 News San Diego. "I should have been bit. I don't know how I wasn't bit!" She wasn't injured because Mia acted quickly to prevent the snake from reaching her and Rebel.

Unfortunately, the big brave doggo suffered the consequences. "She kept trying to hit her mouth with her paw. Instantly, I knew it had bit her," said Montano in her news interview. Montano immediately took Mia to a veterinarian, where she received antivenin. Montano told the news outlet that Mia's health was touch and go for the first week or so after the incident, but now the hero pup is well on her way to a full recovery.

When most humans would have hesitated in fear, this bold canine rushed in. "I would say Mia is definitely my hero dog," Montano told ABC 10. Now there's a really good girl!

According to the news report, wildlife control officers later captured the rattlesnake and relocated it. Nevertheless, she now says she checks the patio first before letting out the pups, and offers a tip to other pet owners. "Be aware of your surroundings, and just be smart. Have your head on a swivel at all times." Yes, indeed, this is sssssound advice.