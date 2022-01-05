Somehow, 1-year-old Tinsley seemed to know exactly what to do Monday night when her owner and another man were involved in a crash that ejected them from their pickup truck.

The Shiloh shepherd—a breed with German shepherd roots—was loose on Interstate 89 in New Hampshire around 10 p.m. when a trooper from the New Hampshire State Police found her, police said. Soon, she led the trooper and other responding officers to the crash site, allowing them to rescue the two injured men.

At first, Trooper Sandberd and officers from the Lebanon Police Department were simply trying to corral Tinsley to get her off the interstate. But police said she kept running away from them, leading them north into Vermont. Soon, the officers found a damaged section of guardrail and a damaged pickup that had rolled over.

Tinsley's owner, Cam Laundry, and the other man had been thrown from the vehicle. They were both "hypothermic and seriously injured," according to New Hampshire State Police. The officers called for medical aid. Tinsley, job now done, calmly sat next to her owner as he received medical attention, according to WPTZ.

"It quickly became apparent that Tinsley led Trooper Sandberg and the Lebanon police to the crash site and injured occupants," New Hampshire State Police wrote on Instagram.

Laundry was soon released from the hospital to reunite with his beloved pup, who's now earning Lassie comparisons. (And rightly so.)

"She's my little guardian angel you know," Laundry told WPTZ. "It's a miracle that she had that kind of intelligence to do what she did."