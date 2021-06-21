Harley even became friends with the fawn, running outside to check on it the day after his rescue.

This Virginia dog not only saved a fawn from drowning by jumping into a lake and swimming alongside the tiny deer, but the two animals evidently became best buds during the harrowing experience.

A few weeks ago Ralph Dorn couldn't find his goldendoodle Harley, he wrote in a Facebook post. Well, Harley was in the middle of a lake-but for a very good reason. He was "herding" the fawn back to shore. Dorn waited for them at the shoreline and lifted the deer out of the water. That's when Harley began licking the deer. Clean up time!

"Harley didn't want to leave the fawn," Dorn told our sister site, People. "He just kept interacting with it, licking it, caring for it."

The fawn's mother soon retrieved her offspring, but the newfound friends reunited the next day. That morning, Harley was running from window to window, Dorn wrote on Facebook. When he opened the door, they heard an animal crying. Sure enough, it was the fawn, who stopped crying once Harley arrived.

The two buddies touched noses, and the fawn was able to calm down before the mother deer came and collected her kiddo. Harley's sweet interactions hardly surprised Dorn. His pup is a therapy dog who will make friends with just about everyone.

"We could tell right away, even as a puppy, he had such a good heart," Dorn told People. "He has always been like that with children and animals. He loves them all."