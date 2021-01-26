From the Philippines comes this heartstring-tugging tale of a brave dog looking for his home and what he found instead.

In late December, according to The Sun, motorcyclist Junrell Fuentes Revilla was traveling through the village of Sibonga, Cebu when a small dog ran along the roadside barking at him—and simply wouldn't stop.

Puzzled as to why the pup was acting so strangely, Revilla turned around and followed him. The dog sprinted to the top of a pile of rubble near a dumpsite, where a newborn child in a brown blanket lay on some grass. The baby's umbilical cord was still attached, indicated The Sun. Revilla immediately took the infant to the hospital and reported the incident to the police.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Pawssion Project / Instagram

Fortunately, the heroic canine found the right human to help just in time. A thorough checkup revealed the baby was healthy, and was later placed in the care of social services, The Sun reported.

But the pup was still in trouble. He'd been wandering the dumpsite with a bunch of strays. The pet rescue organizations PAWssion Project and Hope for Strays in Cebu went in search of him during one of their feeding missions and found his pet parent, Kuya Lyndon Olingay, along the way.

Olingay said Blacky, as he's called, was 18-months-old and one of the 10 dogs Olingay and his family care for, despite their limited means. So the two rescue organizations shared Blacky's heroism through local media to celebrate the life he saved and to raise funds for the Olingays. "Let us make this hero dog the hero of his family now," Passion Project shared on Instagram.

By the end of December, the donations had poured in. Hope for Strays and PAWssion Project gifted Olingay's human and canine families with thousands of dollars in food, supplies, and veterinary care. It's a touching and appropriate final chapter for the heroic pup who followed his instincts and did what was right.