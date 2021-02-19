All hail King Arthur, a hero in every sense of the word.

Long live King Arthur, the domestic shorthair who sacrificed his own life to save his family's two children.

According to a Facebook post from the Animal Emergency Service (in Australia), Arthur was following his two little humans around their yard when an eastern brown snake, perhaps the country's most deadly snake, slithered close to them. Arthur reacted.

"Arthur jumped into action protecting his young family by killing the snake. Unfortunately, in the process, Arthur received a fatal envenomation snake bite," the Facebook post said on Sunday.

The cat collapsed right after the bite, but he was able to quickly regain consciousness. But the next morning, he had collapsed again and was unable to rise back up. His family took him to a nearby Animal Emergency Services, but he was unable to recover.

"It was with the heaviest of hearts his owners had to leave Arthur after he gained his angel wings," the Facebook post read.

We should be clear here: Arthur didn't just save his little siblings from a venomous bite; he likely saved their lives. The eastern brown snake is angry, aggressive, fast, and deadly, according to Australian Geographic.

"Eastern brown snakes, together with other browns, are responsible for more deaths every year in Australia than any other group of snakes," the magazine writes. "Not only is their venom ranked as the second most toxic of any land snake in the world (based on tests on mice), they thrive in populated areas, particularly on farms in rural areas with mice."