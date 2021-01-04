Hero Animals

Most Recent

Golden Retriever Saved From Icy Pond in Dramatic Rescue Caught on Video

Golden Retriever Saved From Icy Pond in Dramatic Rescue Caught on Video

This was a terrifyingly close call.
American Kennel Club Honors Five Heroic Dogs in 2020

American Kennel Club Honors Five Heroic Dogs in 2020

We can think of no better way to close out this year (bye-bye now!) than by sharing the heroic and loving deeds of these good pups.
Video Shows Dramatic Moment When Firefighters Rescue Dog Who’d Fallen 20 Feet

Video Shows Dramatic Moment When Firefighters Rescue Dog Who’d Fallen 20 Feet

The 11-year-old Great Dane/greyhound mix fell into an uncovered manhole that was obscured by thick grass.
Watch This Sweet Therapy Dog Help Special-Needs Students Transition Back To School

Watch This Sweet Therapy Dog Help Special-Needs Students Transition Back To School

Soul, a therapy dog in Spain, has a powerful connection to the students she works with.
Puppy Pried from Alligator's Jaws Hired By Florida Sheriff's Office

Puppy Pried from Alligator's Jaws Hired By Florida Sheriff's Office

Gunner will teach kids about safety around wildlife as a part of the Lee County Sheriff's Office's 'Deputy Dogs' program.
Carrots the Blind Therapy Cat Awarded Medal for Helping Hospice Patients

Carrots the Blind Therapy Cat Awarded Medal for Helping Hospice Patients

Carrots, a white and ginger furball of love, is recognized with the United Kingdom’s prestigious Blue Cross Medal for his healing services.

More Hero Animals

President George H.W. Bush’s Former Service Dog Sully Honored With a Bronze Statue on Long Island

President George H.W. Bush’s Former Service Dog Sully Honored With a Bronze Statue on Long Island

This respected pup continues to offer companionship for veterans across the United States.
Finding Purpose Amidst the Pandemic

Finding Purpose Amidst the Pandemic

Eduard Seitan has already flown 60-70 dogs during his rescue missions, and that number continues to increase.
Hero Dog Bob Saves Cat Trapped in Earthquake Rubble

Hero Dog Bob Saves Cat Trapped in Earthquake Rubble

Meet Lucky, the 3-Legged Puppy Who Became a Therapy Dog for Schoolchildren

Meet Lucky, the 3-Legged Puppy Who Became a Therapy Dog for Schoolchildren

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com