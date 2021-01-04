Hero Animals

Golden Retriever Saved From Icy Pond in Dramatic Rescue Caught on Video
This was a terrifyingly close call.
American Kennel Club Honors Five Heroic Dogs in 2020
We can think of no better way to close out this year (bye-bye now!) than by sharing the heroic and loving deeds of these good pups.
Video Shows Dramatic Moment When Firefighters Rescue Dog Who’d Fallen 20 Feet
The 11-year-old Great Dane/greyhound mix fell into an uncovered manhole that was obscured by thick grass.
Watch This Sweet Therapy Dog Help Special-Needs Students Transition Back To School
Soul, a therapy dog in Spain, has a powerful connection to the students she works with.
Puppy Pried from Alligator's Jaws Hired By Florida Sheriff's Office
Gunner will teach kids about safety around wildlife as a part of the Lee County Sheriff's Office's 'Deputy Dogs' program.
Carrots the Blind Therapy Cat Awarded Medal for Helping Hospice Patients
Carrots, a white and ginger furball of love, is recognized with the United Kingdom’s prestigious Blue Cross Medal for his healing services.