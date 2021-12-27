A Minnesota pet food deli last week announced an isolated recall of its raw food because of potential salmonella contamination.

The recall, issued by Woody's Pet Food Deli on Thursday, only affects the deli's Raw Cornish Hen with Supplements food that was sold in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. The company said it issued the recall after testing from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found salmonella in a sample of the Cornish hen food.

"For 13 years we have strived to provide quality pet food, and we believe taking this action is the right thing to do," the company wrote in a news release. "We are grateful for your support. We sincerely apologize for any inconveniences this may cause."

Here are the details for the recalled products, which include a "with supplements" sticker:

Raw Cornish Hen with Supplements, 5-pound plastic tub

PLU code: 5230

Expiration date: 11/20/22

Raw Cornish Hen with Supplements, 15-ounce plastic container

PLU code: 1652

Expiration date: 11/20/22

Woody's said two of the 5-pound tubs were sold at its St. Paul location, while 12 of the 15-ounce containers were sold at its three Twin Cities-area stories—St. Paul, Minneapolis, and Woodbury. Woody's will resume producing the food when "the problem is resolved," the news release said.

Salmonella can affect both the pets who consume the food and the humans who handle it. In pets, it can cause diarrhea (sometimes bloody), fever, vomiting, decreased appetite, and lethargy. Contact your veterinarian if your pet has eaten any of the recalled food and is exhibiting any of these symptoms. (It might still be a good idea to call your vet even if your pet seems fine.)