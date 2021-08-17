The company said Friday that it was pulling about 51,000 packages of frozen dog food off shelves.

Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company announced Friday that it's recalling roughly 51,000 packages of its Simply Nourish frozen dog food because it contains high levels of vitamin D.

The food was sold at PetSmart stores across the country, the company said in a news release published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. No illnesses have been linked to the food so far, though anyone with the food at home should stop feeding it to their dogs immediately.

To see if your dog's food has been recalled, look at the back of the bag for the corresponding information:

Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies 2-pound bag UPC: 73725792262 Best-by range: 11/10/2022-1/12/2023

Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies 4.5-pound bag UPC: 73725792264 Best-by range: 11/10/2022-1/12/2023

Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley 2-pound bag UPC: 73725792266 Best-by range: 11/10/2022-1/12/2023

Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley 4.5-pound bag UPC: 73725792267 Best-by range: 11/10/2022-1/12/2023

Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato 2-pound bag UPC: 73725792260 Best-by range: 11/10/2022-1/12/2023

Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato 4.5-pound bag UPC: 73725792263 Best-by range: 11/10/2022-1/12/2023

Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies 2-pound bag UPC: 73725792079 Best-by range: 8/26/2022-1/13/2023

Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies 4.5-pound bag UPC: 73725792078 Best-by range: 8/26/2022-1/13/2023



Dogs who consume too much vitamin D could experience vomiting, weight loss, excessive drooling, and increased thirst and urination, Wet Noses says. If a dog takes in too much vitamin D over an extended time, he can develop kidney dysfunction and other serious issues.

The Washington-based company says routine testing discovered the elevated vitamin D levels. Wet Noses blames its vitamin mix manufacturer that reduced its "vitamin mix dosage" and failed to properly communicate the change, the news release says. Because of that Wet Noses didn't alter its vitamin mix dosage, resulting in too much vitamin D.