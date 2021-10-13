Tuffy's Pet Foods is recalling about 1,600 cases of its salmon dog food after the food's manufacturer told Tuffy's the product could contain elevated levels of vitamin D, which can be dangerous to canines.

The company said Monday that no pet illnesses or deaths have been connected to the Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food so far, and the food's manufacturer has determined the production error and is working to fix it. The potentially tainted food was sold only in the United States, at retail stores and through other distributors.

Anyone in possession of the listed salmon food should stop feeding it to their dogs right away. If your dog has consumed some of it, contact your veterinarian. You can also return the food to the retailer where you bought it for a full refund.

Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food comes in 12.5-ounce cartons. Check the top and sides of the carton for the following information to see if your food has been recalled:

Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food TetraPak

UPC: 0 73893 96202 1

Lot numbers: 0629101N1; 0901101N1

Best by dates: 29 Jun 2023; 1 Sep 2023

Too much vitamin D can cause several symptoms in dogs of all sizes, the company said, including: loss of appetite, vomiting, thirstiness, weight loss, excessive drooling, and increased urination. In more serious cases, the elevated vitamin levels can cause kidney problems.