Raw dog food retailer Top Quality Dog Food is recalling some of its beef food that was distributed in seven states and Washington, D.C. after testing indicated the product might be contaminated with listeria and salmonella.

According to an announcement released through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company is recalling 1-pound packages of its Beef HVM product. The food was sold in D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and South Carolina as well as through mail order delivery. The potentially tainted food was distributed between July 27 and Aug. 2.

The recalled food is marked with lot number 071521 on the bottom-right corner of the package's label.

State testing at the Maryland-based company indicated the presence of the salmonella and listeria bacterias, though no illnesses have been connected to the Beef HVM food, the company said. Top Quality Dog Food has quarantined the remaining food in the batch.

Both bacterias can cause serious problems for both dogs and humans, which is why you should always wash your hands after feeding your pup. Salmonella can cause lethargy, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), fever, vomiting, decreased appetite, or abdominal pain in dogs. Plus, they can transfer the bacteria to other animals even if they're not sick. If your dog ate some of the recalled food, contact your veterinarian right away.

In humans, salmonella can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (again, sometimes bloody), fever, arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms, the company said.

Listeria infections are uncommon, but symptoms include diarrhea; anorexia; fever; problems with the muscular, nervous, and respiratory systems; abortion; depression; shock; and ultimately death. The bacteria is more of a serious threat to young people, elderly humans, people with compromised immune systems, and women who are pregnant. Be sure to contact both your pet's vet and your doctor if your family came in contact with the Beef HVM food.