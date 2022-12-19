Cat Food Sold in Texas Recalled Because of Potential Salmonella Risk

Shop at HEB for your cat food? Make sure it hasn't been recalled.

A Texas manufacturer is recalling some of its dry cat food out of salmonella concerns.

TFP Nutrition announced Friday it's voluntarily recalling some of its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food that was made at its Nacogdoches plant back on Nov. 13. The company didn't disclose how any potential salmonella was detected.

The food was distributed to HEB stores in Texas, and staff at those stores have since taken the 16-pound bags off shelves. TFP Nutrition said no human or cat illnesses have been linked to the food as of Friday.

If you've bought the food recently and want to know whether it's potentially tainted, look on the back of the bag for the lot code. The second line will read "MFG 13 NOV 22" if your food has been recalled.

Salmonella can cause health issues in both cats and humans, especially if we don't wash our hands after handling tainted food. The signs of salmonella poisoning in cats include vomiting, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), lethargy, fever, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain.