The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Thursday that Sunshine Mills Inc. is recalling six kinds of chicken-and-rice dog food because they possibly contain high levels of aflatoxins, which are produced by mold.

The food has been sold in stores across the country, but so far zero pet illnesses have been linked to the food, according to the FDA. You can see if your dog's food has been recalled by looking for the following information on the back of the food bags:

Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe 3.5 pounds Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021 Best by: Feb. 11, 2022 UPC code: 073657 008736

Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe 30 pounds Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021 Best by: Feb. 11, 2022 UPC code: 073657 008750

Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs Deboned Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe 15 pounds Lots: TA1 11/Feb/2021, TA2 11/Feb/2021 Best by: Feb. 11, 2022 UPC code: 073657 380320

Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs Deboned Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe 30 pounds Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021 Best by: Feb. 11, 2022 UPC code: 073657 380313

Wild Harvest Premium Dog Food Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe 14 pounds Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021 Best by: Feb. 11, 2022 UPC code: 711535 509523

Nurture Farms Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe 15 pounds Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021 Best by: Feb. 11, 2022 UPC code: 070155 113597

Heart to Tail Pure Being Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe 5 pounds Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021 Best by: Feb. 11, 2022 UPC code: 4099100129441

Elm Pet Foods Naturals Chicken and Rice Recipe Dog Food 40 pounds Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021 Best by: Feb. 11, 2022 UPC code: 070155 225221



Remember, only foods matching the lot numbers, best by dates, and UPC codes above have been recalled. If your dog eats the same kinds of food—but with different numbers—it should still be safe to consume.

Mold that grows on ingredients like corn, peanuts, and grains naturally produce aflatoxins, the FDA says. If dogs consume enough of the aflatoxins, they can suffer from aflatoxin poisoning and get sick.

Symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning in your pets include lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint in eyes and skin), diarrhea, and unexplained bruising or bleeding, according to the FDA. Sometimes, it can lead to blood clots, liver damage, or even death. If your dog has experienced any of those symptoms or eaten any of the recalled food, contact your veterinarian.