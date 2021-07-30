Sunshine Mills Recalls 6 Kinds of Dog Food Because of Potentially High Levels of Aflatoxins
The toxins, which mold naturally produces, can seriously harm your dog.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Thursday that Sunshine Mills Inc. is recalling six kinds of chicken-and-rice dog food because they possibly contain high levels of aflatoxins, which are produced by mold.
The food has been sold in stores across the country, but so far zero pet illnesses have been linked to the food, according to the FDA. You can see if your dog's food has been recalled by looking for the following information on the back of the food bags:
- Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe
- 3.5 pounds
- Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021
- Best by: Feb. 11, 2022
- UPC code: 073657 008736
- Triumph Wild Spirit Craft Dog Food Deboned Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe
- 30 pounds
- Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
- Best by: Feb. 11, 2022
- UPC code: 073657 008750
- Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs Deboned Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe
- 15 pounds
- Lots: TA1 11/Feb/2021, TA2 11/Feb/2021
- Best by: Feb. 11, 2022
- UPC code: 073657 380320
- Evolve Classic Super Premium Food for Dogs Deboned Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe
- 30 pounds
- Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
- Best by: Feb. 11, 2022
- UPC code: 073657 380313
- Wild Harvest Premium Dog Food Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe
- 14 pounds
- Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
- Best by: Feb. 11, 2022
- UPC code: 711535 509523
- Nurture Farms Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe
- 15 pounds
- Lot: TA2 11/Feb/2021
- Best by: Feb. 11, 2022
- UPC code: 070155 113597
- Heart to Tail Pure Being Natural Dog Food Deboned Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe
- 5 pounds
- Lot: TD2 11/Feb/2021
- Best by: Feb. 11, 2022
- UPC code: 4099100129441
- Elm Pet Foods Naturals Chicken and Rice Recipe Dog Food
- 40 pounds
- Lot: TA1 11/Feb/2021
- Best by: Feb. 11, 2022
- UPC code: 070155 225221
Remember, only foods matching the lot numbers, best by dates, and UPC codes above have been recalled. If your dog eats the same kinds of food—but with different numbers—it should still be safe to consume.
Mold that grows on ingredients like corn, peanuts, and grains naturally produce aflatoxins, the FDA says. If dogs consume enough of the aflatoxins, they can suffer from aflatoxin poisoning and get sick.
Symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning in your pets include lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint in eyes and skin), diarrhea, and unexplained bruising or bleeding, according to the FDA. Sometimes, it can lead to blood clots, liver damage, or even death. If your dog has experienced any of those symptoms or eaten any of the recalled food, contact your veterinarian.
If you have a bag of the recalled food, stop feeding it to your dog and return it to where you bought it for a refund. You can also contact Sunshine Mills with further questions at (800) 705-2111 or customer.service@sunshinemills.com.