Sunshine Mills Recalling 4 Dog Foods Over Potential Salmonella Contamination
A routine test detected salmonella, so the company decided to recall six lots of its food. No human or dog illnesses have been linked to the food currently.
Potential salmonella contamination has forced Sunshine Mills Inc. to voluntarily recall some of its dog food that's been sold online and at retailers in 14 states.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Sunshine Mills is recalling four types of dog food after its distributor, Fleet Wholesale Supply Company, found out that a sample of Sprout Sporting Dog Food tested positive for salmonella. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture's routine testing detected the bacteria.
So far, no human or pet illnesses have been attributed to the possibly contaminated food, the FDA says.
Here are the products Sunshine Mills is recalling. You can find the information on the back of each bag of food.
Sportsman's Pride Professional Formula 30/20 Dog Food
- Size: 40 pounds
- Best by date: 7 Oct. 2021
- Lot number: TI1 07/Oct/2020
- UPC code: 7015510184
- States: Mississippi, Florida, Tennessee, Louisiana, Virginia, North Carolina, Texas
Sprout Sporting Dog Food
- Size: 5 pounds
- Best by date: 6 Oct. 2021
- Lot number: TE1 06/Oct/2020
- UPC code: 7015505101
- States: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota
Sprout Sporting Dog Food
- Size: 40 pounds
- Best by date: 6 Oct. 2021
- Lot number: TI3 06/Oct/2020
- UPC code: 7015505100
- States: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota
Intimidator Chicken & Rice Formula Dog Food 30/20
- Size: 16 pounds
- Best by date: 6 Oct. 2021
- Lot number: TA1 06/Oct/2020
- UPC code: 7015541002
- States: Texas, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama
Intimidator Chicken & Rice Formula Dog Food 30/20
- Size: 40 pounds
- Best by date: 6 Oct. 2021
- Lot number: TA1 06/Oct/2020
- UPC code: 5216631214
- States: Texas, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama
FRM Gold Select High Performance Dog Food
- Size: 50 pounds
- Best by date: 6 Oct. 2021
- Lot number: TA1 06/Oct/2020
- UPC code: 1549905873
- States: Georgia, Florida
The retailers selling these lots of food have been asked to take them off their shelves, the FDA says. Anyone who's currently feeding their dog these foods should stop right away. Dog owners who haven't opened the food yet can return it for a refund. Anyone with questions can contact Sunshine Mills at (800) 705-2111 or here.
Salmonella-tainted food poses dangers to both pets who eat it and the humans who handle it, which is why we should always wash our hands after feeding our pets. In dogs, salmonella can lead to vomiting, nausea, lethargy, diarrhea (including bloody diarrhea), fever, abdominal pain, and lack of appetite, according to the FDA.
Also important: Otherwise healthy pets can transmit salmonella poisoning to other humans and animals.
For humans, salmonella poisoning can cause vomiting, diarrhea (including bloody diarrhea), nausea, abdominal pain, and fever, the FDA says. In more serious cases, it can lead to endocarditis, arterial infections, muscle pain, arthritis, eye irritation, and urinary tract problems.
If your dog is experiencing any symptoms of poisoning, contact your veterinarian. If you or another person in your home is going through human symptoms, get ahold of a doctor.