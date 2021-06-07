A routine test detected salmonella, so the company decided to recall six lots of its food. No human or dog illnesses have been linked to the food currently.

Potential salmonella contamination has forced Sunshine Mills Inc. to voluntarily recall some of its dog food that's been sold online and at retailers in 14 states.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Sunshine Mills is recalling four types of dog food after its distributor, Fleet Wholesale Supply Company, found out that a sample of Sprout Sporting Dog Food tested positive for salmonella. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture's routine testing detected the bacteria.

So far, no human or pet illnesses have been attributed to the possibly contaminated food, the FDA says.

Here are the products Sunshine Mills is recalling. You can find the information on the back of each bag of food.

Sportsman's Pride Professional Formula 30/20 Dog Food

Size: 40 pounds

Best by date: 7 Oct. 2021

Lot number: TI1 07/Oct/2020

UPC code: 7015510184

States: Mississippi, Florida, Tennessee, Louisiana, Virginia, North Carolina, Texas

Sprout Sporting Dog Food

Size: 5 pounds

Best by date: 6 Oct. 2021

Lot number: TE1 06/Oct/2020

UPC code: 7015505101

States: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota

Sprout Sporting Dog Food

Size: 40 pounds

Best by date: 6 Oct. 2021

Lot number: TI3 06/Oct/2020

UPC code: 7015505100

States: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota

Intimidator Chicken & Rice Formula Dog Food 30/20

Size: 16 pounds

Best by date: 6 Oct. 2021

Lot number: TA1 06/Oct/2020

UPC code: 7015541002

States: Texas, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama

Intimidator Chicken & Rice Formula Dog Food 30/20

Size: 40 pounds

Best by date: 6 Oct. 2021

Lot number: TA1 06/Oct/2020

UPC code: 5216631214

States: Texas, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama

FRM Gold Select High Performance Dog Food

Size: 50 pounds

Best by date: 6 Oct. 2021

Lot number: TA1 06/Oct/2020

UPC code: 1549905873

States: Georgia, Florida

The retailers selling these lots of food have been asked to take them off their shelves, the FDA says. Anyone who's currently feeding their dog these foods should stop right away. Dog owners who haven't opened the food yet can return it for a refund. Anyone with questions can contact Sunshine Mills at (800) 705-2111 or here.

Salmonella-tainted food poses dangers to both pets who eat it and the humans who handle it, which is why we should always wash our hands after feeding our pets. In dogs, salmonella can lead to vomiting, nausea, lethargy, diarrhea (including bloody diarrhea), fever, abdominal pain, and lack of appetite, according to the FDA.

Also important: Otherwise healthy pets can transmit salmonella poisoning to other humans and animals.

For humans, salmonella poisoning can cause vomiting, diarrhea (including bloody diarrhea), nausea, abdominal pain, and fever, the FDA says. In more serious cases, it can lead to endocarditis, arterial infections, muscle pain, arthritis, eye irritation, and urinary tract problems.