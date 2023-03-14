Stratford Care USA, which distributed the supplements, received one report of an unwell pet linked to the products.

Omega-3 Pet Supplement Recall Affects More Than 60 Different Brands Because of Possible Vitamin A Toxicity

A Florida company is recalling omega-3 supplements for dogs and cats that were sold across the country under numerous brand names, saying the product could contain dangerous levels of vitamin A.

Stratford Care USA announced its voluntary recall Friday after receiving one "serious adverse event" report from a customer whose dog showed signs of vitamin A poisoning. The company didn't disclose the dog's condition but said in a news release that it was the "only adverse event to date" and none of its other products were affected.

The recalled supplements come in white plastic containers that contain 60 soft gels. The recalled containers read "lot 31133 EXP 04/13/23" or "lot 30837 EXP 10/26/22" on their bottoms. They were distributed throughout the United States, sold in veterinary clinics, stores, and online.

A contracted firm manufactured the supplements and sold them to Stratford, which "is solely a distributor" of animal care products, the release says. That means the supplements are sold under different, private brand names, so the recall includes omega-3 products under more than 60 labels.

The products are listed by brand name, product name, and UPC code if available:

Orlando Vets; Omega-V3 Softgels

All Creatures Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

All Veterinary Supply, INC, Omega-V3 Softgels

Jungle Pet; Skin+Coat Omega-3 Soft Gels; 85000395223

Animal Medical Clinic; Omega V3 Softgels; 169682510808

Animal Medical Clinic Melbourne Beach; Omega V3 Softgels

Animal Care Hospital; Omega-3 Fatty Acid Max Strength Soft Gels

Animal Medical Center; Omega-V3 Softgels

Barnes Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

Brentwood Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

Cherokee Trail Veterinary Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

Clinton Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

Clyde's Animal Clinic; Omega-V3 Softgels

Coastal Animal Clinic; Omega-V3 Softgels

Columbia Hospital For Animals; Omega-V3 Softgels

Compassion Veterinary Clinic ; Omega-V3 Softgels

Doc Ladue's; Omega-V3 Softgels

Dogwood Veterinary Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

Doral Centre Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

Eagles Landing Veterinary Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

Pet Health Solutions; Omega Caps; 814087005489

SPCA of North Brevard; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

LaVale Veterinary Hospital; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

Twin Maples; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

University Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

Venice Pines Veterinary Clinic; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

Lake Dow Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

MVH Mann Veterinary Hospital; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

All Paws Animal Clinic Royal Palm Beach; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

Bottle Tree Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

Brookwood Veterinary Clinic; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

Cleveland Park Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Soft Gels

Crown Heights Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

Eagle's Landing Veterinary Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

LVH Veterinary; Omega-V3 Softgels

Mt Orab Veterinary Clinic; Dr. Hayes's Omega-V3 Soft Gels

Oak Tree Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

Patterson Veterinary Hospital–Mason; Omega-V3 Softgels

Prospect Heights Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

Smyth County Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

Stateline Animal Clinic; Omega-V3 Softgels

The Pet Clinic of Urbana, LLC; Omega-V3 Softgel

Valdosta Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

Viking Community Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

Westbrook Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

My Pet Hospital; Omega-3 Soft Gels

North Shore Animal League America; Omega-V3 Softgels

NPC Northgate Pet Clinic; Omega-V3 Softgels

Northwest Tennessee Veterinary Services; Omega-V3 Softgels

Pawstruck.com; Omega-V3 Soft Gels; 850005963080

Perry Animal Clinic; Omega-V3 Softgels

Pleasant Plains Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

Seiler Animal Hospital ; Omega-V3 Softgels

Stratford Animal Health; Omega-V3 Softgels

Summerfields Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

SensoVet Animal Health Wellness; Advanced Omega-3 Softgel

University Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

Vet4Bulldog; V4B Bully Fish oil omega-3 EFA; 603981565911

Waggin' Wheel Vet Clinic; Omega-V3 Softgels

Wellsboro Small Animal Hospital Veterinary Medical Center; Omega-V3 Softgels

Wickham Road Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

Wilton Manors Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels

Dogs need enough vitamin A to stay healthy, but too much of it can cause serious problems, including anorexia, nausea, weakness, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, and death in the most grave cases.

Pet owners or retailers who have the recalled supplements should dispose of them right away, and anyone whose pet consumed the products should contact a veterinarian.