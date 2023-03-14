Omega-3 Pet Supplement Recall Affects More Than 60 Different Brands Because of Possible Vitamin A Toxicity
A Florida company is recalling omega-3 supplements for dogs and cats that were sold across the country under numerous brand names, saying the product could contain dangerous levels of vitamin A.
Stratford Care USA announced its voluntary recall Friday after receiving one "serious adverse event" report from a customer whose dog showed signs of vitamin A poisoning. The company didn't disclose the dog's condition but said in a news release that it was the "only adverse event to date" and none of its other products were affected.
The recalled supplements come in white plastic containers that contain 60 soft gels. The recalled containers read "lot 31133 EXP 04/13/23" or "lot 30837 EXP 10/26/22" on their bottoms. They were distributed throughout the United States, sold in veterinary clinics, stores, and online.
A contracted firm manufactured the supplements and sold them to Stratford, which "is solely a distributor" of animal care products, the release says. That means the supplements are sold under different, private brand names, so the recall includes omega-3 products under more than 60 labels.
The products are listed by brand name, product name, and UPC code if available:
- Orlando Vets; Omega-V3 Softgels
- All Creatures Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
- All Veterinary Supply, INC, Omega-V3 Softgels
- Jungle Pet; Skin+Coat Omega-3 Soft Gels; 85000395223
- Animal Medical Clinic; Omega V3 Softgels; 169682510808
- Animal Medical Clinic Melbourne Beach; Omega V3 Softgels
- Animal Care Hospital; Omega-3 Fatty Acid Max Strength Soft Gels
- Animal Medical Center; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Barnes Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Brentwood Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Cherokee Trail Veterinary Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Clinton Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Clyde's Animal Clinic; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Coastal Animal Clinic; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Columbia Hospital For Animals; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Compassion Veterinary Clinic ; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Doc Ladue's; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Dogwood Veterinary Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Doral Centre Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Eagles Landing Veterinary Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Pet Health Solutions; Omega Caps; 814087005489
- SPCA of North Brevard; Omega-V3 Soft Gels
- LaVale Veterinary Hospital; Omega-V3 Soft Gels
- Twin Maples; Omega-V3 Soft Gels
- University Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Soft Gels
- Venice Pines Veterinary Clinic; Omega-V3 Soft Gels
- Lake Dow Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Soft Gels
- MVH Mann Veterinary Hospital; Omega-V3 Soft Gels
- All Paws Animal Clinic Royal Palm Beach; Omega-V3 Soft Gels
- Bottle Tree Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Soft Gels
- Brookwood Veterinary Clinic; Omega-V3 Soft Gels
- Cleveland Park Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Soft Gels
- Crown Heights Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Eagle's Landing Veterinary Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
- LVH Veterinary; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Mt Orab Veterinary Clinic; Dr. Hayes's Omega-V3 Soft Gels
- Oak Tree Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Patterson Veterinary Hospital–Mason; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Prospect Heights Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Smyth County Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Stateline Animal Clinic; Omega-V3 Softgels
- The Pet Clinic of Urbana, LLC; Omega-V3 Softgel
- Valdosta Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Viking Community Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Westbrook Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
- My Pet Hospital; Omega-3 Soft Gels
- North Shore Animal League America; Omega-V3 Softgels
- NPC Northgate Pet Clinic; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Northwest Tennessee Veterinary Services; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Pawstruck.com; Omega-V3 Soft Gels; 850005963080
- Perry Animal Clinic; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Pleasant Plains Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Seiler Animal Hospital ; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Stratford Animal Health; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Summerfields Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
- SensoVet Animal Health Wellness; Advanced Omega-3 Softgel
- University Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Vet4Bulldog; V4B Bully Fish oil omega-3 EFA; 603981565911
- Waggin' Wheel Vet Clinic; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Wellsboro Small Animal Hospital Veterinary Medical Center; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Wickham Road Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
- Wilton Manors Animal Hospital; Omega-V3 Softgels
Dogs need enough vitamin A to stay healthy, but too much of it can cause serious problems, including anorexia, nausea, weakness, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, and death in the most grave cases.
Pet owners or retailers who have the recalled supplements should dispose of them right away, and anyone whose pet consumed the products should contact a veterinarian.
Customers can contact Stratford Care USA at 877-498-2002 or Adverseevents@stratfordrx.com with questions or help securing a refund.