Purina has expanded its recall of prescription dry dog food that could contain high levels of vitamin D that can be harmful to dogs.

Following Feb. 8's original announcement, Purina said Friday that it's recalling two additional lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food. According to a Purina news release, the company's investigation found that a supplier's production error caused the elevated vitamin D levels.

The company decided to recall the food in February after two dogs showed signs of vitamin D toxicity after eating it. The dogs recovered once they stopped eating the food.

The company says the prescription-only food was distributed in the United States through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and select retailers who sell prescription food. Anyone with the product should stop feeding it to their dog immediately and throw it away, being sure to keep it out of reach of any animals who could get into it.

PPVD EL food comes in 8- and 20-pound bags. Check the back and sides of the bag for this information to know if your food has been recalled:

UPC codes: 8-pound bag: 38100 19190 20-pound bag: 38100 19192

Production codes: 2249 1082 2250 1082 2276 1082 2277 1082 2290 1082 2360 1082 2361 1082 2213 1082 2214 1082



The company says vitamin D toxicity can cause a variety of health problems depending on certain factors such as the amount ingested and length of exposure. Dogs can experience vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling. In serious cases, kidney issues might arise. If your dog has consumed the recalled food, contact your veterinarian immediately.