A government test revealed the bacteria in the frozen beef patty food, which was shipped to three states and one Canadian province.

Primal Pet Foods is recalling a single lot of its frozen beef patty dog food after a sample tested positive for listeria.

The food in question is the Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula that come in 6-pound bags. In its recall notice, the company said the 66 cases—396 bags of food—were distributed in late April to Maryland, Georgia, Texas, and British Columbia in Canada. The orange bags were sold in retailers' freezer sections.

So far, Primal Pet Foods said it has received no reports of the food causing human or animal illnesses. Here's the lot number and best by date for the potentially tainted food, which you can find on the back of the bags.

Best by: 05/22/23

05/22/23 Lot number: W10068709

Anyone who has the food should throw it away immediately. If your dog has consumed it, you should consult your veterinarian.

Routine testing from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration discovered the positive result for the listeria monocytogenes bacteria in one food sample, though Primal Pets founder Matt Koss writes that the food tested negative for listeria before it left its California production facility.

"The safety and quality of our products has always been my top priority," he said.

Listeria can cause diarrhea and vomiting in dogs, and they can also carry the bacteria—and spread it to humans—while not showing any signs or symptoms. Humans can also contract the bacteria when they don't safely handle the food.