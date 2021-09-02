PetSmart Recalls Dog Bowls After Customers Reported Cuts From Metal Edge
The pet retailer announced Wednesday that it's recalling more than 100,000 of its Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowls.
PetSmart is voluntarily recalling more than 100,000 dog-bowl feeders after the company found out the bottom of the feeder can cause cuts and scrapes.
Working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, PetSmart announced the recall Wednesday. It's taking back about 100,300 Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowls—a set of two metal bowls suspended above the ground in a metal casing.
A plastic gasket covers the bottom of the feeder, but removal of that gasket reveals an unfinished metal edge that can cut into human skin, the safety commission says. So far, PetSmart has received three reports of cuts and scratches from that unfinished edge. So far, no pet injuries have been attributed to the feeder.
Is your dog-bowl feeder recalled? The Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowl features a dog paw print on its front. The recalled feeders have a sticker on the underside wall near the print. It has SKU number 5270098 and UPC number 73725775404.
The feeders were sold at PetSmart locations and through petsmart.com from October 2017 until this most recent June.
PetSmart is urging customers to stop using the feeders and return them to stores for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact PetSmart at (888) 839-9638 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. eastern time.