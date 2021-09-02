PetSmart is voluntarily recalling more than 100,000 dog-bowl feeders after the company found out the bottom of the feeder can cause cuts and scrapes.

Working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission , PetSmart announced the recall Wednesday. It's taking back about 100,300 Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowls —a set of two metal bowls suspended above the ground in a metal casing.

A plastic gasket covers the bottom of the feeder, but removal of that gasket reveals an unfinished metal edge that can cut into human skin, the safety commission says. So far, PetSmart has received three reports of cuts and scratches from that unfinished edge. So far, no pet injuries have been attributed to the feeder.