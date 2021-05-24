The California-based company is recalling certain 5- and 10-pound bags of its L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food.

California-based Natural Balance Pet Foods announced last week that it is voluntarily recalling a small amount of its cat food after a government surveillance test indicated a possible salmonella contamination.

The company is recalling 5- and 10-pound bags of its L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a news release. No illnesses—human or cat—or complaints have been reported so far, but the FDA said that any cat parents who have the food should throw the food out or return it for a refund.

A surveillance sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture detected the possible salmonella contamination, the FDA said.

The food was sold online and in retailers across the country. The recalled food has the following information on the back of their bags:

5-pound bag: UPC code: 2363300233; lot code: 1008080/06:42N811202:20; best by date: 10-Mar-2022

10-pound bag: UPC code: 2363300235; lot code: 1008080/06:42N811202:20; best by date: 10-Mar-2022

Pet owners who need to report a reaction to the food or have questions can call (833) 558-0908 or visit Natural Balance Pet Foods' website.

Salmonella poisoning can affect both cats and their humans. In cats, the bacteria can cause loss of appetite, diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and excessive salivating. The FDA warns that cats might not exhibit symptoms even when they're sick, so it's important to contact your veterinarian if your cat consumed the food.

Humans can get sick from handling salmonella-contaminated food, which is why you should always wash your hands after handling your pet's food. The FDA says the bacteria can cause vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever.