The cat food was sold at certain Walmarts in eight states.

The maker of Meow Mix announced Friday that it's recalling some of its cat food that was sold in eight states because of a possible salmonella contamination.

The J. M. Smucker Co. said two lots of Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food in 30-pound bags were potentially tainted. The food was sold at Walmart stores in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

short-haired gray cat eats food from bowl Image zoom Credit: Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty

No pet illnesses have been linked to the food, and the company said it was recalling the food "out of an abundance of caution." If you have some of the recalled food, throw it away as soon as you can.

Cat owners can tell if their food is affected by looking at the information on the bottom of the back of the bag. Here's what to look for:

Retail UPC Code: 2927452099; Lot Code: 1081804; Best By: 9/14/2022

Retail UPC Code: 2927452099; Lot Code: 1082804; Best By: 9/15/2022

bag of Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food Image zoom Credit: J.M. Smucker Co.

Salmonella can affect the pets who ingest the bacteria and humans who handle the food, which is why you should always wash your hands after handling the food. Cats infected with salmonella can exhibit vomiting, diarrhea, fever, loss of appetite, and salivation. Infected humans can demonstrate similar symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, fever, and even severe, rare ailments like muscle and eye pain, arthritis, endocarditis, arterial infections, and urinary tract infections, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.