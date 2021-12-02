A California-based wellness company announced Wednesday that it's recalling a small amount of its dog and cat probiotics after testing revealed the possible presence of a dangerous microorganism.

Livia Global, working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said it's recalling certain lots of BioLifePet Probiotics for Cats and BioLifePet Probiotics for Dogs along with some human-use products. The products were potentially tainted by the presence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium that can cause infection and disease.

Generally speaking, probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that ideally boost our pets' digestive health, preventing or reducing conditions like diarrhea.

The Livia Global recall only affects its pet products with lot No. 001005-1 and a best-by date of 04/2023. The lot number is located on the side of the bottle and on the bottom of the outer container in which the probiotic is sold.

Here are more details of the recalled products, which were sold across the country via Amazon, wholesale distribution, and the Livia Global website:

BioLifePet Probiotics for Cats (128 units):

UPC: 030915 107044

Ship dates: 05/05/2021 to 07/26/2021

BioLifePet Probiotics for Dogs (128 units):

UPC: 030915 107037

Ship dates: 05/05/2021 to 08/25/2021

Livia Global has not received any "direct complaints," from people using the now-recalled products, the company said. The recall decision was made out of an "abundance of caution."

"We apologize for any concern or inconvenience this situation causes our customers and are here to support them," Livia Global COO Deborah Moreno said in a statement. "Livia Global is dedicated to the safety, health and welfare of its customers above all else. We continue to invest in the safety and quality protocols to ensure we produce only the best products."