Jif Peanut Butter Recall: Make Sure Your Dog's Favorite Snack Isn't Tainted With Salmonella
You probably need to check that jar of peanut butter in your cupboard—both for you and your dog.
On Friday, The J.M. Smucker Company issued a wide recall of its Jif peanut butter products because of potential salmonella contamination. If that's the brand you like to share with your dog—heck, maybe the peanut butter is only for your dog—you'll want to make sure you dispose of any potentially tainted spread.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has attributed 14 human illnesses—including two hospitalizations—in 12 states to the salmonella outbreak. The FDA traced its origins to the Smucker Company's manufacturing facility in Lexington, Ky.
The recalled Jif products were sold in stores nationwide and in Canada, the Dominican Republic, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Honduras, Spain, and Japan. You can check the list at the bottom of this article to see which products were specifically recalled.
Anyone with recalled Jif in their homes should obviously not let anyone consume it and throw it away. If the peanut butter has touched anything, including your hands, you should sanitize those areas immediately. And keep in mind: Other companies have recalled products that contain Jif peanut butter, and you can find that list here.
RELATED: Dog Gone Dog Treats Tainted with Salmonella, Authorities Urge Customers to Throw Product Out
Salmonella can make both dogs and humans sick. In dogs, the bacterial disease often causes vomiting, diarrhea, fever, lack of appetite, and lethargy. Pups can also spread the bacteria to other dogs (and us). If your dog ate any of the possibly tainted peanut butter, you should contact your veterinarian immediately—even if they aren't experiencing any symptoms.
Recalled Jif Peanut Butter Products
The recalled peanut butter includes products that have lot codes from 1274425–2140425. However, the first seven numbers of the lot code must end in 425, the designation for the Lexington plant. The lot codes are located beneath the best by date on the peanut butter.
Here are the Jif products that have been recalled, along with their UPC numbers, which you can find underneath the packaging barcode:
- 16-Ounce Creamy Peanut Butter, 5150025516
- 16-Ounce Crunchy Peanut Butter, 5150025537
- 96-Ounce Creamy Peanut Butter Twin Pack, 5150024705
- 96-Ounce Crunchy Peanut Butter Twin Pack, 5150024706
- 40-Ounce Natural Crunchy Peanut Butter, 5150007565
- 12-Ounce Crunchy Peanut Butter International, 5150008026
- ¾-Ounce Peanut Butter Plastic Case, 5150008051
- .64-Ounce Natural Peanut Butter Plastic Case, 5150008058
- 96-Count Natural Peanut Butter to Go Case, 5150021889
- 36-County Creamy Jif Peanut to Go Case, 5150024114
- 8-Count Crunchy Peanut Butter to Go, 5150024130
- 8-Count Creamy Peanut Butter to Go, 5150024136
- 4.5-Ounce Creamy Peanut Butter to Go, 5150024137
- 54-Ounce Creamy Peanut Butter to Go 36-Pack, 5150024143
- 28-Ounce Crunchy Peanut Butter, 5150024163
- 96-Count Creamy Peanut Butter to Go, 5150024170
- 54-Ounce Natural Creamy Peanut Butter to Go 36 Pack, 5150024174
- 28-Ounce Creamy Peanut Butter 5150024177
- 40-Ounce Natural Honey, 5150024182
- 12-Ounce Creamy Peanut Butter, 5150024191
- 12-Ounce Natural Creamy Peanut Butter to Go, 5150024307
- 40-Ounce Natural Creamy Peanut Butter, 5150024321
- 28-Ounce Natural Creamy Peanut Butter, 5150024322
- 4-Pound Can Creamy Peanut Butter, 5150024331
- 96-Ounce Natural Creamy Twin Pack, 5150024404
- 15.5-Ounce No Added Sugar Peanut Butter, 5150024540
- 13-Ounce Squeezable Pouch, 5150024545
- 33.5-Ounce No Added Sugar Peanut Butter, 5150024548
- 13-Ounce Natural Squeeze Pouch, 5150024572
- 80-Ounce Creamy Peanut Butter Twin Pack, 5150024769
- 80-Ounce Crunchy Peanut Butter Twin Pack, 5150024776
- 40-Ounce Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 5150025499
- 16-Ounce Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 5150025518
- 16-Ounce Creamy Omega 3 Peanut Butter, 5150025530
- 80-Ounce Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Twin Pack, 5150025542
- 16-Ounce Natural Creamy Peanut Butter, 5150025565
- 16-Ounce Natural Crunchy Peanut Butter, 5150025574
- 16-Ounce Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Honey, 5150025578
- 40-Ounce Creamy Peanut Butter, 5150072001
- 40-Ounce Crunchy Peanut Butter, 5150072002
- 46.5-Ounce No Added Sugar Peanut Butter, 5150041418
- 1.1-Ounce Portion Control Peanut Butter 120 Count, 5150092100
- 48-Ounce Creamy Peanut Butter, 5150024094
- 48-Ounce Crunchy Peanut Butter, 5150024095
- 1.5-Ounce Creamy Peanut Butter to Go, 5150024141
- 48-Ounce Natural Creamy Peanut Butter, 5150024402
- 40-Ounce Creamy Peanut Butter, 5150024090
- 40-Ounce Crunchy Peanut Butter, 5150024091
- 40-Ounce Natural Creamy Peanut Butter, 5150025524