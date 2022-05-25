Some dogs love peanut butter more than we do, so make sure your stash isn't one of the products potentially contaminated with salmonella.

You probably need to check that jar of peanut butter in your cupboard—both for you and your dog.

On Friday, The J.M. Smucker Company issued a wide recall of its Jif peanut butter products because of potential salmonella contamination. If that's the brand you like to share with your dog—heck, maybe the peanut butter is only for your dog—you'll want to make sure you dispose of any potentially tainted spread.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has attributed 14 human illnesses—including two hospitalizations—in 12 states to the salmonella outbreak. The FDA traced its origins to the Smucker Company's manufacturing facility in Lexington, Ky.

The recalled Jif products were sold in stores nationwide and in Canada, the Dominican Republic, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Honduras, Spain, and Japan. You can check the list at the bottom of this article to see which products were specifically recalled.

Anyone with recalled Jif in their homes should obviously not let anyone consume it and throw it away. If the peanut butter has touched anything, including your hands, you should sanitize those areas immediately. And keep in mind: Other companies have recalled products that contain Jif peanut butter, and you can find that list here.

Salmonella can make both dogs and humans sick. In dogs, the bacterial disease often causes vomiting, diarrhea, fever, lack of appetite, and lethargy. Pups can also spread the bacteria to other dogs (and us). If your dog ate any of the possibly tainted peanut butter, you should contact your veterinarian immediately—even if they aren't experiencing any symptoms.

Recalled Jif Peanut Butter Products

The recalled peanut butter includes products that have lot codes from 1274425–2140425. However, the first seven numbers of the lot code must end in 425, the designation for the Lexington plant. The lot codes are located beneath the best by date on the peanut butter.

Here are the Jif products that have been recalled, along with their UPC numbers, which you can find underneath the packaging barcode: