A Wisconsin-based pet food company is recalling about 5,500 cases of its canned, shredded dog food because of potentially high levels of vitamin D.

Collaborating with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Fromm Family Pet Food announced the withdrawal Friday. It affects select cases of four types of food: Four-Star Shredded Beef in Gravy Entrée; Four-Star Shredded Chicken in Gravy Entrée; Four-Star Shredded Pork in Gravy Entrée; and Four-Star Shredded Turkey in Gravy Entrée.

No illnesses have been linked to the possibly tainted food, but the company said it was "prudent" to remove the food from its distribution system. Fromm's staff discovered the production error that caused the suspected vitamin D levels, and the company said it had "put corrective actions into place to prevent this from happening again."

All the affected products are contained in 12-ounce cans and have a best-by date of "082024." They were distributed in pet stores nationwide. Here are the specifics:

Four-Star Shredded Beef in Gravy Entrée Food for Dogs

Case item No.: 11877

Single-can UPC: 07270511876

Case UPC: 072705118779

Four-Star Shredded Chicken in Gravy Entrée Food for Dogs

Case item No.: 11881

Single-can UPC: 072705118809

Case UPC: 072705118816

Four-Star Shredded Pork in Gravy Entrée Food for Dogs

Case item No.: 11879

Single-can UPC: 072705118786

Case UPC: 072705118793

Four-Star Shredded Turkey in Gravy Entrée Food for Dogs

Case item No.: 11883

Single-can UPC: 072705118823

Case UPC: 072705118830