Fromm Family Pet Food Recalls Canned Dog Foods Because of Possibly High Levels of Vitamin D
A Wisconsin-based pet food company is recalling about 5,500 cases of its canned, shredded dog food because of potentially high levels of vitamin D.
Collaborating with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Fromm Family Pet Food announced the withdrawal Friday. It affects select cases of four types of food: Four-Star Shredded Beef in Gravy Entrée; Four-Star Shredded Chicken in Gravy Entrée; Four-Star Shredded Pork in Gravy Entrée; and Four-Star Shredded Turkey in Gravy Entrée.
No illnesses have been linked to the possibly tainted food, but the company said it was "prudent" to remove the food from its distribution system. Fromm's staff discovered the production error that caused the suspected vitamin D levels, and the company said it had "put corrective actions into place to prevent this from happening again."
All the affected products are contained in 12-ounce cans and have a best-by date of "082024." They were distributed in pet stores nationwide. Here are the specifics:
Four-Star Shredded Beef in Gravy Entrée Food for Dogs
- Case item No.: 11877
- Single-can UPC: 07270511876
- Case UPC: 072705118779
Four-Star Shredded Chicken in Gravy Entrée Food for Dogs
- Case item No.: 11881
- Single-can UPC: 072705118809
- Case UPC: 072705118816
Four-Star Shredded Pork in Gravy Entrée Food for Dogs
- Case item No.: 11879
- Single-can UPC: 072705118786
- Case UPC: 072705118793
Four-Star Shredded Turkey in Gravy Entrée Food for Dogs
- Case item No.: 11883
- Single-can UPC: 072705118823
- Case UPC: 072705118830
Dogs who consume too much vitamin D can exhibit symptoms including vomiting, loss of appetite, thirstiness, increased urination, weight loss, and excessive drooling. If they eat an especially high amount, the vitamin can cause serious issues, including renal dysfunction, the company wrote. If your dog has consumed some of the recalled food, contact your veterinarian right away. People who bought the food can return it to where it was purchased. Dog owners with questions can contact Fromm Family Pet Food at 1-800-325-633 or info@frommfamily.com.