The company announced that it was recalling a single lot of its beef-and-egg flavored food out of salmonella concerns.

Freshpet Inc. is recalling a small amount of its dog food out of salmonella concerns-a process made more challenging when some of the possibly tainted product was accidentally shipped to several retailers in the United States.

The company identified the single lot of its Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food for destruction before it was shipped to stores in five states, Freshpet announced via the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Sunday. The 1-pound bags of food may have been sold at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina as well as at Target locations in Arizona and Southern California, the FDA said.

Most of the food was diverted before it arrived in stores, and no illnesses or reactions have been linked to the product.

If you have bought this particular dog food from one of those listed locations, check the back of the back of the bag. This is the information you'll see if you bought a recalled package of food:

Freshpet Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef and Egg Recipe

Retail UPC Code: 627975012939

Lot Code: 1421FBP0101

Sell By Date: 10/30/2021 L2

If you've purchased the recalled product, contact Freshpet at (866) 789-3737 or click here to begin the refund process.

Poisoning from the salmonella bacteria can affect both people and their pets. For dogs, it can cause diarrhea (sometimes bloody), fever, vomiting, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain, the FDA says. Contact your veterinarian if your dog is experiencing any of these symptoms or has consumed any of the recalled food. Also be aware that dogs can also spread the bacteria to other dogs and humans.

For us people, salmonella can cause nausea, vomiting, fever, diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, the FDA says. It can also lead to more serious problems including muscle pain, eye irritation, arthritis, and bacterial infections.