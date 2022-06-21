So far, no illnesses have been linked to the recalled food, which was mistakenly shipped to retailers.

Freshpet has issued a limited dog food recall—just one lot of chow that's potentially contaminated with salmonella.

The recall concerns 4.5-pound bags of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe, the company announced Friday. So far, Freshpet hasn't received any reports of illnesses linked to the food, which was mistakenly sent to stores.

Here are the details for the recalled food, which you can find on the bottom and backs of food bags:

Retail UPC code: 627975011673

627975011673 Lot code: 10/29/22

10/29/22 Sell by date: 10/29/22

If you purchased any of the possibly tainted food, throw it away immediately.

Initially, Freshpet decided to destroy this particular lot of food, but a small portion of it was "inadvertently" sent to retailers in recent weeks, the company said. The food might have been sold at Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia as well as at Target and other stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia.

In dogs, salmonella can cause lethargy, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), fever, vomiting, lack of appetite, and abdominal pain. Dogs can also transmit their illnesses to humans and other animals, so contact your veterinarian if your dog has consumed any of the recalled food.