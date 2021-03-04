Bravo Packing Inc. is recalling all of its Ground Beef and Performance Dog foods after testing from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A New Jersey company that produces "exotic carnivore diets" is recalling some of its pet food because of salmonella and listeria concerns.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Wednesday that Bravo Packing Inc. is recalling all of its Ground Beef and Performance Dog foods after samples of both foods tested positive for listeria and salmonella during a recent FDA inspection.

Anyone in possession of Bravo Packing's Ground Beef or Performance Dog foods, which come in 2- and 5-pound sleeves, should throw the meat away, the FDA says.

So far, no pet or human illnesses have been connected to the food, although both salmonella and listeria have the potential to seriously harm both.

Salmonella can cause sickness in both the pets who eat the contaminated food and the humans who handle it and don't clean their hands properly, the FDA says. Pets with a salmonella infection could display several symptoms, including: lethargy, diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and abdominal pain. Sometimes pets don't show symptoms, so call your veterinarian if your dog has consumed either of these foods.

For humans, salmonella can cause the same ailments: vomiting, diarrhea, fever, cramping, and fever. Rarely, infection can also cause arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, urinary tract pain, and eye irritation.

Humans will see many of the same symptoms with a listeria infection, the FDA says: fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. However, it can cause serious—sometimes fatal—illness for children, the elderly, or people with compromised immune systems. It can also cause stillbirths and miscarriages in pregnant women.

Again, if your dog has eaten either of these foods recently, talk with your vet to make sure your pup is OK.

One more note before we go: Bravo Packing and Connecticut's Bravo Pet Foods are not related. However, it has caused some puzzlement for the latter's customers. The company took to Facebook to let everyone know its food is still safe to eat.