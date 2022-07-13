Stormberg Foods is recalling a collection of chicken snacks for dogs after North Carolina regulators collected a sample of the treats that tested positive for salmonella.

The recall, issued Tuesday, includes: Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips; Billo's Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips; and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps. The dog snacks were manufactured in North Carolina before they were shipped to warehouses in California, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Rhode Island from June 8–22, Stormberg says. From there, the food was sent to retailers and customers across the country.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services collected the sample that tested positive for salmonella, but no human or pet illnesses have been linked to the treats, according to the company.

Are your dog's treats part of the recall? Here's the necessary information, which you can find on the back of the treat bags, for each of the potentially tainted snacks:

Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips

Size: 1 ounce

UPC: 8 50025 54628 7

Batch number: All batch numbers

Expiration dates: 06/06/23 to 06/23/23

Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips

Size: 4 ounces

UPC: 8 50025 54611 9

Batch number: All batch numbers

Expiration dates: 06/06/23 to 06/23/23

Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips

Size: 10 ounces

UPC: 8 50025 54610 2

Batch number: All batch numbers

Expiration dates: 06/06/23 to 06/23/23

Billo's Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips

Size: 4 ounces

UPC: 8 50025 54682 9

Batch number: All batch numbers

Expiration dates: 06/06/23 to 06/23/23

Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps

Size: 4 ounces

UPC: 8 60001 92832 7

Batch number: All batch numbers

Expiration dates: 06/06/23 to 06/23/23

Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps

Size: 8 ounces

UPC: 8 60001 92833 4

Batch number: All batch numbers

Expiration dates: 06/06/23 to 06/23/23

If you have any of the recalled food at home, dispose of it right away. If your dog has consumed any of the recalled treats, contact your veterinarian.