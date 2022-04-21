We now know who is the oldest living dog in the world, according to Guinness World Records: a cold-cuts enjoying Chihuahua named after a country music star.

That would be TobyKeith, who Guinness confirmed is the "oldest dog living" on March 16 at the age of 21 years, 66 days. If math isn't your thing, he was born Jan. 9, 2001 (when I was in first grade).

He lives in Greenacres, Fla., with owner Gisela Shore, who adopted him when he was only a few months old, according to Guinness. Back in 2001, she was volunteering at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue when an older couple decided to surrender a puppy they couldn't care for.

The little tan Chihuahua was named Peanut Butter, but Shore changed his name to TobyKeith and took him home.

He likes waking up early (6:30 a.m.) and snacking on slices of turkey when he's not taking short walks, playing with his pet siblings, and laying next to Shore's WFH area.

"TobyKeith is my little bodyguard," Shore told Guinness. "Follows me everywhere. Lays on me while we watch TV. I adore him!"

She attributes her pup's longevity to genetics, frequent exercise, and healthy eating—veggies, rice, chicken, and nothing sugary (be sure to ask your vet about the best feeding plan for your dog). Generally, Chihuahuas usually live for 10–18 years. Shore began wondering if he was the longest-living dog when he turned 20 last year because he's the oldest dog many of her friends and family know.

"People can't believe how good he looks for his age," said Shore, who's fostered more than 150 dogs from Peggy Adams Animal Rescue since she brought TobyKeith home.

To celebrate the official news, TobyKeith had his nails trimmed, took a bath, enjoyed a ride in the car, and consumed a special treat, Guinness reported. We're sure he also celebrated with his fellow pets Luna (an American bulldog), Lala (a Chinese crested), and parrots Coco and Coqui. (Coco is closest to TobyKeith.)