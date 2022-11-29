Flossie is still sweet and playful as she approaches her 27th birthday.

The World's Oldest Living Cat Would Be Almost 125 Years Old in Human Years

The newly crowned world's oldest cat is a London rescue kitty who will soon turn 27, according to Guinness World Records.

Flossie, according to our method, would soon turn 125 years old if she were a human. She's lost her hearing and most of her sight, but the British kitty still loves mealtime—same—and snuggling up in her favorite blanket (also same).

"If I'm in such good shape when I'm her age with someone who does what's best for me when I need it most, I shall be a very happy lady," her owner, Vicki Green, told Guinness.

We have to go all the way back to 1995 for the beginning of Flossie's whirlwind story. She was a feral cat living in a colony outside a hospital when a worker there adopted her. She lived with that owner for 10 years, until her caregiver died.

Her owner's sister then took Flossie in. They lived together for 14 years before the sister passed away. Then she went to live with her first owner's son. That arrangement lasted for three more years, but the son decided someone else should care for Flossie, Guinness writes.

Considering what was best for Flossie, he turned the elderly cat over to Cats Protection's Tunbridge Wells, Crowborough and District branch in August.

"It wasn't an easy decision," Cats Protection coordinator Naomi Rosling told Guinness.

Thankfully, Green, who has experience caring for older cats, soon matched with Flossie and brought her record-breaker home.

"She was loud for the first few nights because she can't see in the dark and was a bit confused in her new surroundings, but she sleeps through the night now, snuggled on the bed with me," Green told Guinness.

Flossie needs the occasional help grooming and will sometimes miss her litter box, but she's still affectionate and playful. In other words, she's one of the countless examples of why it's worth adopting older cats.