Sometimes, all you need in life is a good chuckle. And if the sight of black and white pitbull mix Nala hurtling through the air with reckless abandon doesn't get you smiling, then the infectious laughter of her human audience certainly will.

The video posted by TikTok user @carlosalanbeltran has already amassed nearly 8 million views and 1.7 million likes as of this writing. And for a video as widely viewed, the premise is delightfully simple: Nala is a dog. She's got a lot of energy and likes to run. Beltran and his compatriots stick their legs out as she runs into the room, and Nala hurdles over them like an adorable, real life Underdog. Upping the ante, one person gets down on his hands and knees as Nala makes her next pass through the room and she bolts over him with ease, never breaking stride.

The energetic pup has even earned the nickname "la perrita voladora," which translates to "the flying dog" in Spanish. It's clear she's meant for the title, as the pooch keeps jumping over and over, ever higher in the video—even taking a few laps around the house before she bounds over the increasingly larger human obstacles her pals create for her. She's grinning every time, and clearly not the only one who's having fun—her people are roaring with laughter by the time the video wraps.