Not everyone is counting down the days to summer—just ask your local malamute owner! Parents of cold-weather breeds like the Sheepadoodle, Saint Bernard, and Alaskan malamute often recount tales of having to coax their pups indoors on snowy, cold days. Storm, one of TikTok's very favorite Alaskan malamutes, was recently caught on camera doing everything he could to become one with the very last pile of snow on his deck as he mourned the end of winter.

The TikTok video posted by storm.cloudboi, which has 4.3 million views, is captioned "the saddest day of the year." In it, Storm the Alaskan malamute cuddles up to the melting pile of snow on his deck, savoring every last second with the waning pile of slush. Not even his nearby ball seems to tempt him to leave his beloved snow pile. Not that we can blame him—thanks to his thick, insulating fur and the fact that malamutes were bred with frigid temperatures in mind, we can only imagine how refreshing the cold weather and snow feel to him!

Though Alaskan malamutes might prefer the winter, there are still ways to keep these pups cool in the warmer months. As the temperature continues to climb (sorry, Storm!), owners of dogs that thrive in cold weather can take several steps to ensure their fluffy, well-insulated pups have a reprieve from the warming temperatures.

At the top of that list is keeping your dog hydrated—keep their water bowls full at home, bring water on any excursions, and even mix in a frozen treat or two to keep them hydrated and cool. You can also have some fun in the sun with your winter-loving pooches by investing in a dog pool, a sprinkler, or using your hose to let your dog splash around on hot days (be sure to flush out any standing hot water first!).

Also be sure to supervise your pup, and consider setting a timer to make sure they aren't spending too much time outside. And of course, avoid leaving your dog in the car. The outdoor temperature might seem pleasant to you, but on a hot summer day, cars can get as hot as 140 degrees inside.