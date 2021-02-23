Anna and her boyfriend came across Rollo when a close family member needed emergency heart surgery, and the pooch quickly adapted into his role as a healing force in their home. Rollo, a mini Aussie, was 10 lbs. overweight at first (more than 25 percent of his normal body weight), and the couple initially worried about how he'd adapt to their outdoorsy lifestyle. But with a few healthy lifestyle changes, Rollo was more than ready to run!