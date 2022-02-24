Georgia is, as her TikTok handle implies, a Very Good Girl. Golden retrievers have a long and proud history of loving everything more than most of us love anything. While Georgia is no exception, what she really loves is helping others in the way that means most to them: home delivery.

In a video posted on Feb. 2, Georgia prepares to venture into a cold, snowy night to help a neighbor in need.

"Our neighbor needs a mixed drink," Georgia's mom explains at the video's start, "but she's missing some juice."

Enter Georgia. Much like the U.S. Postal Service, neither rain, nor snow, nor gloom of night shall keep Georgia from her appointed rounds. Her mom slips a can of grapefruit seltzer into a pouch on Georgia's jacket, and off she goes.

The video cuts to the POV of the neighbor in need and we see Georgia, bounding through the snow like the world's most adorable snowmobile, sprinting to the doorstep, where the neighbor withdraws the lifesaving mixer. Ever vigilant, Georgia turns and stares back out into the darkness until the neighbor shouts out, "OK, call her" to Georgia's mom. The Very Good Girl then sprints back home to the adulation of all.