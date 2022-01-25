Watch These Hockey Players Carry Some Stupidly Cute Puppies For a Good Cause

The NHL's Washington Capitals played the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night in D.C.—but enough about all that. The game was also the setting for the Capitals' Canine Night at Capital One Arena, which is why we're here.

The event, sponsored by the Pedigree Foundation, featured the Washington players arriving at the arena with an adoptable puppy in their hands. Each pup was available for adoption from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue.

Here they all are, each getting a nice trip down the hallway to a comfortable bedding area:

(See one you like and live in the D.C. area? Reach out to Wolf Trap Animal Rescue right away to see if you can adopt.)