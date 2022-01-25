Watch These Hockey Players Carry Some Stupidly Cute Puppies For a Good Cause
The NHL's Washington Capitals played the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night in D.C.—but enough about all that. The game was also the setting for the Capitals' Canine Night at Capital One Arena, which is why we're here.
The event, sponsored by the Pedigree Foundation, featured the Washington players arriving at the arena with an adoptable puppy in their hands. Each pup was available for adoption from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue.
Here they all are, each getting a nice trip down the hallway to a comfortable bedding area:
(See one you like and live in the D.C. area? Reach out to Wolf Trap Animal Rescue right away to see if you can adopt.)
RELATED: Watch This Golden Retriever Start Each Morning by Excitedly Checking on His Baby Sister Bestie
Our pal Biscuit, the Caps' team puppy who's training to become a veteran's service dog, obviously had a big role during Canine Night. He had several, in fact: running the team store, deciding who gets on the Jumbotron, supervising the control room, and, my favorite, manning the arena organ:
The Golden Knights beat the Capitals 1-0 if you like your puppy videos with a side of local sports news. We'll be right back with your 10-day forecast.