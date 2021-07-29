Everyone loves a good day at the park, including these guys and their best friends.

Park days rule. Sign us up for the picnics, games, and sunbathing. And we can do all that with our dogs? Even better.

One such gentleman in England was likely enjoying such a park day with his dog back in 2019, when a camera captured him gently pushing a black dog around a spinning seesaw at a local playground.

It's one of the most wholesome things we've ever seen. The dog appears to be loving his time on the playground, and the guy is treating the dog like they're his child—which is what we should all be doing, frankly.

The viral video recently made a resurgence on TikTok recently, where its earned nearly 3 million views. (The addition of the Disney music is a nice touch.) That's all the excuse we need to watch it a few more times and smile.

But the genre of granddads playing with their pups at the park is hardly limited to just this one man. Check out this guy, for instance:

We can only assume this gent and his pooch are having a blast together, though we have to wonder how an average game of fetch turned into a scenario where Fido is being pushed on a swing. (Hopefully he doesn't get motion sickness easily!)