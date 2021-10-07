We're Obsessed with this Viral Video Showing Off the World's Most Impressive Obstacle Course for Cats

This might be the best cat room ever, complete with an obstacle course that hangs high above the floor for a pair of ragdoll cats to enjoy.

The fantastic playroom comes to us from the TikTok account belonging to Double and Simba, a pair of cats living in Australia. In a video posted Sept. 6, the cats' owner tosses a toy onto a translucent tube suspended on the wall near the ceiling. That's when the magic happens.

One of the cats sees the prized toy and climbs up a ladder, attached to another nearby wall, to investigate. He decides he wants that toy, turns around, and proceeds to hop from element to element that are festooned to the room's walls.

In all, he hops, trots, and glides across 12 ledges, bridges, tubes to retrieve his toy. He then does the whole thing over again, dodging his brother on the way down, before hilariously smushing his face right into the toy when he reaches the ground.

It's a delightful video, which people have watched a mind-blowing 40.8 million times. Double and Simba's human even followed up with several other videos of them lounging in the tunnels and overflowing the bowl-shaped bubbles.