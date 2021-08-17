We've all had those days where we just don't want to get out of bed. But a viral cat on TikTok takes the Mondays one step further with his bizarre method for descending stairs.

The video shows Ricky, an orange-and-white tabby cat, standing on a staircase. He then head-butts into the side of a step and lays down, similar to how your own cat likely tries to get pets from you. But here's where it gets weird: Ricky then traverses down the staircase headfirst while on his side, extending his body to push him down to the next step. He looks like Jell-O as he floats down the stairs while an ethereal piano plays.

The comments are flooded with admirers under Ricky's spell, saying "Cats are just self-contained liquid" and "Why does this look like it feels amazing??" But the best comment hands-down was also a simple one: "he just… rickrolled." (You wouldn't get this from any other guy, you know.)