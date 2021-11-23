We often think we have dogs only for ourselves. But every so often, we realize that puppy love benefits everyone around us, and frankly, that makes the world a much better place. Here's proof: a heart-string-tugging compilation video from Amanda Lin on TikTok featuring her adorable neighbor Joe and his precious friendship with her two pups.

The footage begins with the two dogs (one brown, one black) greeting Joe as he stands at the chain link fence that separates the two yards. The pups perch their paws on top of the fence—tails wagging in excitement. Joe gives his pup pals a good hello over the fence with plenty of head pats. Aptly, a cover of the song "You've Got a Friend in Me" (you know, the one that makes you cry during Toy Story) plays in the background. Cue all the feels.

neighbor Joe greeting his doggo friends Credit: Courtesy of alinw93 / TikTok

The adorable video is a montage of 11 similar scenes that get sweeter each time the frame changes. We see Joe greeting the pups throughout the year, each time with the same energy and attention that only another dog lover could appreciate. From snowy winter scenes to warmer summer months—Joe is seen tossing over dog treats and handing out pats and scratches to his furry friends. The montage even shows the happy pups following Joe along the fence while he pushes a wheelbarrow. In each clip, both of the doggies are clearly delighted to see their friend.

The good vibes these human-pup pals give off can be felt through the screen. We just want to give Joe a hug for being such a sweet and gentle neighbor to the doggos next door.

It comes as no suprise that the trending video has captured the hearts of animal lovers everywhere. It's amassed more than 2 million views as of this writing. Not surprisingly, fans are singing Joe's praises, saying he's "one in a million" (agree) and echoing the sentiment that you can tell what kind of a human someone is based on how they treat animals (also agree).