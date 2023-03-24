Cats love to hide in the strangest places—but this hiding spot might just be the most random of all.

People are loving this viral video featuring a cat's not-so-good hiding spot, with the TikTok video hitting 1.5 million likes and 7.1 million views.

The TikTok features a tabby cat named Lizzie and is narrated by her parent (@speeeegle on TikTok.) "I have no idea why, but this is her new favorite spot," is heard as the camera zooms in on Lizzie sitting underneath a curtain, naturally.

If Lizzie was going for a hiding spot, this probably wasn't the best choice—with the curtain only covering her face as she sits under it, her entire lower body still exposed.

"I don't get it, but I'm happy for her," is the final sentiment by Lizzie's parent—a relatable phrase to pet parents everywhere.

Jenna Stregowski, RVT, Daily Paws' Pet Health and Behavior Editor, says hiding is a normal, instinctual behavior for cats. Oftentimes, like Lizzie, cats choose to hide only their heads—a silly-looking behavior to us, but cats may choose to do this for multiple different reasons.

"Hiding, whether all or part of their body, is a way for a cat to feel safe and secure while at rest," Stregowski says. "Plus, it can block out excess light if they're trying to sleep. In some cases, hiding the head is the cat's way of telling others that they need space." If you're not sure why a cat is hiding, you'll get a better idea of the cat's mood by paying close attention to their body language.

In a recent video, captioned "Lizzie reveal," we finally get to see the sneaky feline's true identity once and for all. A countdown rolls which is followed by some video clips of Lizzie, face and all.